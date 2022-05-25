Skip to main content

Report: Thomas Tuchel Wants Robert Lewandowski at Chelsea Amid Striker's Barcelona Dream

Thomas Tuchel would 'love' to sign Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski at Chelsea amid the striker's desire to join Barcelona, according to reports.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the Blues are set to be active in the market as they look to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title next season. 

Tuchel is also expected to be given a budget of around £200 million for the summer, with Todd Boehly to soon arrive as the club's new owner.

imago1012248417h

The Guardian have reported that the German boss would 'love' to sign Lewandowski from the Bundesliga Champions.

However the striker is believed to be keen on a move to Barcelona ahead of next season, which could therefore scupper Tuchel's plans for signing a new attacker.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Other attacking options that have been linked with a move to the west London side include Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele, as well as Christopher Nkunku, Jonathan David and Darwin Nunez.

The report also says that Chelsea may need to raise money for any potential new incomings, with a sale of Armando Broja being suggested.

imago1011952610h

An announcement of Boehly's arrival at the club as the new owner is now believed to be imminent after it was revealed that the Premier League and UK Government have given the go ahead for the sale to take place.

The UK Government have issued the Blues a new license for the takeover to be finalised, just three months after Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012236413h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Shortlists Five Attacking Targets to Bolster Chelsea Attack

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1011676023h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Monitoring' Man City Winger Raheem Sterling as Thomas Tuchel Handed £200M Transfer Budget

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1012248417h
News

Todd Boehly Expected to Spend 'Significant Time' Outlining New Chelsea Era With Thomas Tuchel

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1012194444h (3)
News

Todd Boehly Wants to Take Chelsea to the Top of English Football Amid Imminent Takeover

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1012065179h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea & Barcelona 'Most Interested' in Napoli's €40M Valued Kalidou Koulibaly

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012207411h
Transfer News

Seven Stars Open to Chelsea Exits if Blues Receive Summer Bids

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012187007h (1)
News

Todd Boehly's Plan for Thomas Tuchel Revealed Once Chelsea Takeover Completed

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1012248630h
News

Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner Backs Success for Todd Boehly At Chelsea

By Matt Debono4 hours ago