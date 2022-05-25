Report: Thomas Tuchel Wants Robert Lewandowski at Chelsea Amid Striker's Barcelona Dream

Thomas Tuchel would 'love' to sign Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski at Chelsea amid the striker's desire to join Barcelona, according to reports.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the Blues are set to be active in the market as they look to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title next season.

Tuchel is also expected to be given a budget of around £200 million for the summer, with Todd Boehly to soon arrive as the club's new owner.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Guardian have reported that the German boss would 'love' to sign Lewandowski from the Bundesliga Champions.

However the striker is believed to be keen on a move to Barcelona ahead of next season, which could therefore scupper Tuchel's plans for signing a new attacker.

Other attacking options that have been linked with a move to the west London side include Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele, as well as Christopher Nkunku, Jonathan David and Darwin Nunez.

The report also says that Chelsea may need to raise money for any potential new incomings, with a sale of Armando Broja being suggested.

IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

An announcement of Boehly's arrival at the club as the new owner is now believed to be imminent after it was revealed that the Premier League and UK Government have given the go ahead for the sale to take place.

The UK Government have issued the Blues a new license for the takeover to be finalised, just three months after Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale.

