Report: Thomas Tuchel Wants to Keep Marcos Alonso 'At All Costs'

Thomas Tuchel wants to keep Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso at the club 'at all costs' amid Barcelona interest, according to reports.

Tuchel and the Chelsea board know they need to bring in extra talent this transfer window in order to compete for the Premier League title.

While this usually means that some players will be sold off in order to achieve this goal, one player Tuchel wants to keep at the club 'at all costs' is Alonso, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Marcos Alonso was featured heavily during the beginning of Tuchel's tenure. However, his playing time became less regular as Ben Chilwell rounded into form and was the preferred pick to start at the wing back position in Tuchel's system heading down the later stages of the previous campaign. The move seemingly worked to plan as Chelsea took home their second European Cup in club history.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have indicated that they would like to add the Spaniard to their side during the current transfer window.

Yet, Tuchel has confidence in Alonso to be able to step in and play the left back, wing back, or even left centre-back position if needed. Alonso represents incredible depth for the defence and is something that Tuchel is unwilling to give up heading into the upcoming campaign.

Chelsea are one of few teams in Europe that currently have an excess of cash to spend this summer on transfer fees and wages. Many clubs have been hindered due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as such, many of Chelsea's high wage players, to include Alonso, are likely out of reach for many interested clubs. As such, the financial aspects, coupled with Tuchel's desires, likely means that Alonso has a good chance to suit up for the Blues come August.

