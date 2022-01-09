Report: Thomas Tuchel Was Never Really Keen on Bringing Lucas Digne to Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was never 100% keen on signing Everton left-back Lucas Digne, according to reports.

Digne is expected to leave the Merseyside club in January, after having several disagreements under manager Rafa Benitez.

With Ben Chilwell injured and likely out for the rest of the season, Tuchel is keen on bringing a new left-back to the club for reinforcements and Digne had been linked with the club for weeks.

As reported by Nathan Gissing, Tuchel was never 100% keen on signing Lucas Digne, and has other options in mind on the left flank.

The report also states that Everton want the Frenchman to leave on a permanent deal but the Blues are only keen on a loan deal with Chilwell expected back by the end of the season.

Other reports have suggested that Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri could be recalled from his loan spell away at Lyon.

The French side refused the European champions' first recall offer, but Tuchel is reportedly keen on bringing him back to Stamford Bridge and he may offer compensation for the move.

Another option that has been speculated about is bringing in Barcelona's Sergiño Dest.

The US international can play on either flank and, at 21-years-old, could be a good investment for the future of the club, especially since right wing-back Reece James is also injured for the moment.

