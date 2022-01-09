Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Thomas Tuchel Was Never Really Keen on Bringing Lucas Digne to Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was never 100% keen on signing Everton left-back Lucas Digne, according to reports.

Digne is expected to leave the Merseyside club in January, after having several disagreements under manager Rafa Benitez.

With Ben Chilwell injured and likely out for the rest of the season, Tuchel is keen on bringing a new left-back to the club for reinforcements and Digne had been linked with the club for weeks.

imago1007905116h (1)

As reported by Nathan Gissing, Tuchel was never 100% keen on signing Lucas Digne, and has other options in mind on the left flank.

The report also states that Everton want the Frenchman to leave on a permanent deal but the Blues are only keen on a loan deal with Chilwell expected back by the end of the season.

Read More

Other reports have suggested that Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri could be recalled from his loan spell away at Lyon.

The French side refused the European champions' first recall offer, but Tuchel is reportedly keen on bringing him back to Stamford Bridge and he may offer compensation for the move.

imago1007905996h

Another option that has been speculated about is bringing in Barcelona's Sergiño Dest.

The US international can play on either flank and, at 21-years-old, could be a good investment for the future of the club, especially since right wing-back Reece James is also injured for the moment.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007905116h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Was Never Really Keen on Bringing Lucas Digne to Chelsea

33 seconds ago
imago1008817350h
Features/Opinions

Mendy's International Obligations Gives Kepa Perfect Opportunity to Prove Himself at Chelsea

30 minutes ago
imago1008884442h
News

Dean Smith Makes Honest Admission About Chelsea Loanee Billy Gilmour Amid Norwich Abuse

1 hour ago
imago1007681240h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona's Sergino Dest Seen as Chelsea's 'Second Option' in January Transfer Window

1 hour ago
imago1009010732h
News

Chesterfield CEO Thanks Chelsea for Warm Welcome During Third Round FA Cup Tie

2 hours ago
imago1009018068h
News

'I'm Ready for Whatever is Asked of Me' - Marcus Bettinelli on His Role at Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1009014989h
News

Callum Hudson-Odoi Assesses Chelsea's FA Cup Chances for 2021/22 Season

3 hours ago
imago1008394252h
News

Lewis Hall Hoping for More Opportunities After Chelsea Debut

3 hours ago