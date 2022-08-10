Skip to main content

Report: Thomas Tuchel Willing to Listen to Offers for Chelsea Duo Hakim Ziyech & Christian Pulisic

Thomas Tuchel looks set to listen to offers for Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic this summer transfer window.

So far this summer transfer window, Chelsea have already brought in £168million worth of players into Stamford Bridge.

That figure could easily double with Todd Boehly still expected to go after Wesley Fofana and Frenkie de Jong who are both valued at £80million each.

On the outgoings side, the Blues have only sold Timo Werner and let Romelu Lukaku leave on loan.

However, Chelsea are not short on players who could leave this summer. Marcos Alonso is basically a Barcelona player and Kepa Arrizabalaga looks set to depart too.

Callum Hudson-Odoi also wants to leave and Hakim Ziyech has been linked with a move to AC Milan for well over a month now.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the Premier League season now underway, it looks like Tuchel is finally putting his foot down in regards to departures from his squad.

Christian Pulisic Hakim Ziyech

The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg has reported that the Chelsea manager will happily listen to offers for Ziyech this summer.

Steinberg has also said that the German does not 'trust' American golden boy Christian Pulisic.

The pair are said to currently be 'unsettled' at Stamford Bridge with Tuchel willing to 'rip up' Chelsea's attack and start again.

Read More Chelsea News

Emerson Palmieri
Transfer News

Report: Nottingham Forest And Juventus Interested In Emerson

By Stephen Smith1 hour ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Preparing Third Bid for Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Offered' Frenkie de Jong By Barcelona

By Stephen Smith1 hour ago
tottenham-hotspur-v-chelsea-premier-league
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Why Chelsea v Tottenham Will Be A Close Game And Why It Shouldn't Be

By Kieran Neller7 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel
News

‘It Does Something’ - Thomas Tuchel on the Intense Pre-Season Tour in America

By Charlie Webb8 hours ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

Chelsea Bid Farewell To German Star Timo Werner On Twitter

By Kieran Neller8 hours ago
Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Leicester Manager Brendan Rodgers Gives Wesley Fofana Reason Not To Join Chelsea

By Kieran Neller9 hours ago
Ethan Ampadu
Transfer News

Report: Ethan Ampadu To Leave Chelsea On Loan

By Melissa Edwards14 hours ago