Report: Thomas Tuchel Would Be Open To Managing Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel was well and truly Chelsea through and through during his time at the club, but he would be open to taking over their London rivals.

Pressure is mounting on Antonio Conte as things stand with Spurs on a terrible run of results in recent weeks, with the performances not being much better.

Tuchel has been on the market since being sacked by Chelsea in September, and is waiting for the right opportunity to get back into management.

Thomas Tuchel would be interested in the Tottenham job if it became available. IMAGO / Grubisic

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Thomas Tuchel would be open to taking the Tottenham Hotspur job if Antonio Conte was sacked and it became available.

Tuchel was unfairly treated by Chelsea and new owner Todd Boehly in the belief of many fans, but it's unlikely that the decision to take the Tottenham job would be out of spite.

Spurs are a club that Tuchel could feel would allow him to prove himself again in English football, with many fans last memories of the German his sacking by Chelsea.

Antonio Conte at the moment has the backing of the Tottenham board but many fans are growing uneasy with the performances of the team. If results continue to disappoint, a decision may have to be made.

Nothing is imminent and it is just interest from Tuchel for the time being. Conte remains confident he can turn things around and some signings in January could help Spurs back up the table.

