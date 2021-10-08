    • October 8, 2021
    Report: Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Interested in Signing Stoke Youngster Emre Tezgel

    Author:

    Chelsea are interested in the signing of Stoke City youngster Emre Tezgel, according to reports.

    The 16-year-old currently plays for his club's under-18s side and even trained with the under-23s during the summer. 

    After an impressive start to the season, he has attracted a lot of attention from some of England's top clubs. 

    sipa_35184698 (1)

    According to the Daily Mail, the Blues are believed to be interested in Tezgel's signature, and could face competition from Manchester United and Manchester City.

    The young centre-forward has scored seven goals in four games for the under-18s so far this season, with three of them coming in their 5-3 loss to Liverpool.

    He has also netted four times for the England under-17s side, with braces against Portugal and the Netherlands.

    0_GettyImages-1320707368

    Gareth Owen, Stoke's academy director, has likened Tezgel as a 'Harry Kane-type centre-forward'.

    He added: "That gets bandied about but his movement is good, he can hold the ball up and he is decent in the air.

    "He plays like a seasoned pro, pulling off at an angle, giving little nudges to the centre-back and making space. It’s great to have that bank of knowledge already at his age."

    There is no doubt a transfer to Chelsea would be a beneficial move for Tezgel, considering the success Cobham prospects have had in recent years.

    With the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James, Andreas Christensen and Callum Hudson-Odoi all regularly featuring in the first team, the Stoke youngster could find himself playing Premier League football at the Blues should he choose to make a move.

