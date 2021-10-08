Report: Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Interested in Signing Stoke Youngster Emre Tezgel

Chelsea are interested in the signing of Stoke City youngster Emre Tezgel, according to reports.

The 16-year-old currently plays for his club's under-18s side and even trained with the under-23s during the summer.

After an impressive start to the season, he has attracted a lot of attention from some of England's top clubs.

According to the Daily Mail, the Blues are believed to be interested in Tezgel's signature, and could face competition from Manchester United and Manchester City.

The young centre-forward has scored seven goals in four games for the under-18s so far this season, with three of them coming in their 5-3 loss to Liverpool.

He has also netted four times for the England under-17s side, with braces against Portugal and the Netherlands.

Gareth Owen, Stoke's academy director, has likened Tezgel as a 'Harry Kane-type centre-forward'.

He added: "That gets bandied about but his movement is good, he can hold the ball up and he is decent in the air.

"He plays like a seasoned pro, pulling off at an angle, giving little nudges to the centre-back and making space. It’s great to have that bank of knowledge already at his age."

There is no doubt a transfer to Chelsea would be a beneficial move for Tezgel, considering the success Cobham prospects have had in recent years.

With the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James, Andreas Christensen and Callum Hudson-Odoi all regularly featuring in the first team, the Stoke youngster could find himself playing Premier League football at the Blues should he choose to make a move.

