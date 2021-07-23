Report: Thomas Tuchel's Role in Hakim Ziyech Future Revealed Amid AC Milan InterestDraftPublish

Thomas Tuchel's role in Hakim Ziyech's Chelsea future has been revealed as AC Milan wish to take the Moroccan on loan, according to reports.

The 28-year-old could depart after just one season with the Blues, where he lifted the Champions League.

According to Calcio Mercato, Ziyech wants to know Tuchel's intentions before leaving this summer.

The Milan club are also interested in Isco and Philippe Coutinho but are 'pushing' for Ziyech this summer.

The Moroccan winger has been linked with a move to Italy previously, however it remains to be seen if Chelsea boss Tuchel will sanction the sale or loan of one of the Blues' most creative outlets.

The winger wants to know where he stands ahead of the new season before deciding on his future.

Ziyech has impressed so far in pre-season, netting a hattrick as Chelsea beat Peterborough United 6-1.

With the departure of Hakan Calhanoglu, Milan are looking for a quality replacement in attacking midfield and Ziyech is top of their wish list if he was to become available.

What has been said about Ziyech's future?

Former Holland international Rene van der Gijp told Ziyech to leave Stamford Bridge.

"It was a good choice when Lampard was coach. He was very enthusiastic about him. Then another trainer arrives, and he wants to play a different game.

"He wants to have runners in midfield instead of people like Ziyech. Then you have a problem… So it’s best for him to leave."

Dutch legend Van Basten also weighed in on Ziyech's future: "Ziyech again on the couch. When he gets in, that's like a striker. He can do that too, because he is just a good player. I am sad to see rotation... He's just not in the right place.

"That Werner plays really badly, but doesn't he come in much more often? The system this trainer plays is just not good for Ziyech. Then as Ziyech you have to say: 'You know what? I have to plead.

"It is now about Ziyech because I have nothing to do with that man. This is not getting along like that. I'm not saying it's bad for Ziyech or bad for that trainer, but it doesn't work like that."

