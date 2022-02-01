Report: Thomas Tuchel's Summer Transfer Priority Revealed After Quiet January Window

Thomas Tuchel's transfer priorities at Chelsea have been revealed after their quiet January window, according to reports.

The Blues were did not make any signings in the winter window as they look to compete on multiple fronts throughout the rest of the season.

However, the club and manager's true priorities have now been revealed as they look to continue on from their Champions League success last season.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to the Evening Standard, Tuchel's main priority was to ensure that any new arrivals at the club were long-term targets, with there being more of a focus on their activity during the summer transfer window.

The German boss was apparently 'frustrated' with the west London side's inability to find cover for their injury crisis, with them being unable to recall Emerson from his loan at Lyon.

However, key areas of improvement have been 'identified' by the manager for the summer transfer window.

Jules Kounde and Wesley Fofana have been names mentioned for their centre-back positions, Declan Rice and Aurelien Tchouameni have been suggested for the midfield, and recently linked Ousmane Dembele has been noted as a target.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Since Tuchel arrived at the club in January 2021 Chelsea have made only one major permanent signing for the first team, with Romelu Lukaku arriving from Inter Milan.

They could lose the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in the summer upon the expirations of their contracts, which could therefore see the Blues show a lot of activity in the transfer market .

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube