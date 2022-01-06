Report: Three Clubs Showing Interest in Chelsea Defender Malang Sarr

Chelsea's Malang Sarr has attracted interest from three more European clubs over a potential move, according to reports.

The Blues defender has been linked with a move away from the club as he has struggled for consistent gametime in west London.

With the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah ahead of him in the pecking order, Sarr's minutes on the pitch have been limited in blue.

IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Footmercato, Sarr has attracted more interest from around the continent for his services.

Having already been linked with a move to Torino in the past few months, it is believed Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg are also keen on the centre-back, as well as fellow Premier League sides Watford and West Ham.

However, the report suggests that Sarr is in no rush to leave the club in the January transfer window as he 'feels good' at Chelsea.

The Frenchman could therefore finish the current campaign at the Blues should other clubs fail to sign him this month.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Sarr joined the European Champions in the summer of 2020 as a free agent. He then spent that season on loan at Portuguese side Porto, making 27 appearances in all competitions, with two goals to his name.

Since his return to the club in the summer, he has featured just six times for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Four of his starts have come in the Carabao Cup with the defender playing every single minute of the competition so far, including the semi-final first leg tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

