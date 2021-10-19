Report: Three Premier League Clubs Interested in Signing Chelsea's Ross Barkley in January

Chelsea's Ross Barkley is gaining interest in the Premier League as Leeds United, Newcastle United and Burnley are all eyeing up a move for the midfielder, according to reports.The 27-year-old spent last season on loan with Aston Villa and despite a positive start, he fell out of favour.

As per 90min, Leeds, Newcastle and Burnley are all interested in signing the former Everton man.

The report continues to state that Barkley is free to leave in January after failing to secure a move away from the club last summer.

West Ham United were exploring the possibility of bringing Barkley to the club, under his former Everton manager David Moyes.

However, Burnley were leading the running at the end of the transfer window but Barkley remained at Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel has previously praised Barkley, who came on for the Blues against Southampton and changed the game, playing his part in the second goal.

What did Tuchel say?

Speaking after the game, Tuchel explained how keen he was to see Barkley in action against Saints.

"Most important is that I feel Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) and Ross (Barkley) at the moment feel no pressure," he said in his post-match press conference.

"They are happy to have these chances, to feel the support, and perhaps six weeks ago they couldn't have imagined they were in the situation to get real minutes, important minutes.

"For Ross, we hoped he could show what he shows in training. He is very active, does not feel the pressure and is always ready to create something. He has a strong right foot and has sharp passing."

