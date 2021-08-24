Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko Latest / AC Milan 'On Verge of Completing' 'Almost Certain' Loan Deal

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has been heavily linked with a return to AC Milan all summer and the move is set to finally happen, according to reports.

The French international is not part of Thomas Tuchel's first team plans, with the Blues set to sign Saul Niguez on loan.

Therefore, Bakayoko will find himself playing his football on loan in Italy for the third time as a return to AC Milan looms.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

The latest news reports that the midfielder is 'on the verge' of completing his return to the San Siro.

Italian journalist Carlo Laudisa reported that there is an 'air of understanding' between AC Milan and Chelsea for a loan deal. The annoucnement is set to happen very soon.

Calciomercato.com, via Sempre Milan, continue to report that Bakayoko's return to Milan is 'almost certain'.

Bakayoo has 'always had a strong desire' to rejoin Milan after a loan spell in 2018/19.

The Rossoneri have 'intensified contacts with Chelsea' and have an agreement, a paid loan with an option to buy that 'should not exceed €10 million'.

It has been no secret that Bakayoko wanted to return to Milan, with his agent speaking on the interest.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

What did his agent say?

Speaking previously, Busiello admitted Milan's interest: “We had a meeting a few weeks ago with the Milan officials who are looking for a player in that position. This is a particular market, in which there’s a need to sell before buying. Beyond Bakayoko, I believe that many hits will be realised later because first the clubs have to place some players before taking others.

“It’s an idea, not so much Bakayoko, but Milan want to do something in that role. Baka left a good memory and he has a good memory of Milan. The Rossoneri have to do something in that position, so we had some normal talk that happens in these situations.”

