Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko Offered to Napoli 'Free of Charge'

The Blues are doing all in their power to offload the midfielder.

Chelsea midfiender Tiemoue Bakayoko has been offered back to Napoli on loan, free of charge, according to reports.

The midfielder spent last campaign on loan at the Naples club and could be set for a return to Italy.

As per Il Mattino via Daily Star, the Blues have offered the French midfielder to the Serie A club free of charge.

It has previously been reported that new Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti has reportedly asked the club president Aurelio De Laurentiis to do all he can to keep the 26-year-old, who was on loan at Milan last season.

The Naples based side's interest has thrown a spanner in the works as Bakayoko's agent previously suggested that positive talks had been held with Milan.

What did Bakayoko's agent say?

Speaking previously, Bakayoko’s agent Marco Busiello said: “Bakayoko had a wonderful experience at Milan, just as the Rossoneri club found a very serious player who left a good memory.”

The agent admitted that talks have been held with AC Milan.

“We had a meeting a few weeks ago with the Milan officials who are looking for a player in that position. This is a particular market, in which there’s a need to sell before buying. Beyond Bakayoko, I believe that many hits will be realised later because first the clubs have to place some players before taking others.

However, it appears that Napoli could be Bakayoko's destination as the club could bring Bakayoko in on a second successive loan move.

Napoli are also interested in Emerson Palmieri, who is set to leave Chelsea this summer but a deal for both Emerson and Bakayoko could prove difficult.

Chelsea have a stacked midfield and with Bakayoko yet to feature in pre-season, he is set for a Chelsea departure.

