Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko offered to PSG and Lyon ahead of Chelsea return

Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon have been offered Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer.

The 29-year-old is currently on loan at Napoli in Serie A until the end of the season but is expected to return to Chelsea. Napoli are believed to have no intention of signing Bakayoko on a permanent basis.

It has been suggested Bakayoko could be considered and given another chance by Thomas Tuchel upon his return to Cobham.

Bakayoko's future remains unclear, but claims from Foot Mercato in France state that the Blues midfielder and his representatives have proposed him to two clubs in Ligue 1, PSG and Olympique Lyonnais.

If Bakayoko doesn't stay at Chelsea, they would hope to offload the Frenchman permanently, but with the financial impact of COVID-19 they could be forced to ship him out on loan for another season.

Plenty of futures including Bakayoko's will need to be reviewed and assessed by Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel this summer, who recently gave his support to the club's loan policy/structure.

Another outcast at the club. Danny Drinkwater who is on loan in Turkey, is hoping to return to the club, declaring he has 'unfinished business' to take care of in west London.

"I want to continue with Chelsea. I feel like I have unfinished business with this club."

He added: "I would like to think so," said the Chelsea midfielder responding to whether he thinks he can rediscover his best form and get back into the Blues side.

"I don’t know if it is a good idea to go back to Chelsea and start declaring these things. I have got a long way to go."

