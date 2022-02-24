Skip to main content
Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko Set for AC Milan Meeting Ahead of Potential Chelsea Loan Termination

Chelsea's on-loan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is set to hold talks with AC Milan at the end of the season regarding terminating his two-year loan spell, according to reports in Italy.

The French midfielder has had an unsuccessful second spell at the San Siro this season.

As per Calciomercato.com, via Sempre Milan, AC Milan will meet with Bakayoko's entourage to 'define his future'.

imago1009833753h

The report continues to state that his loan deal being terminated early cannot be ruled out, perhaps to make room for a new signing in the summer.

Read More

There is an option to buy in his two-year loan that could become permanent opun the occurence of certain conditions, which are only applicable in the second season but it was reported that Milan signing him permanently would 'seem crazy'.

Calcio Mercato continue to state that the midfielder is struggling to adapt to the style of play that Stefano Pioli has implemented, leading to dramatically decreased playing time.

imago1009227635h

Bakayoko was previously told he needs to do more during his time in the Serie A team if he is to be a success, however now he could be set to return to Stamford Bridge rather than stay for a second year in Milan.

Bakayoko renewed his contract with Chelsea until 2024, allowing the club to receive a fee for the player rather than letting him leave on a free transfer but now the Blues will have their work cut out to find potential suitors for the 27-year-old.

