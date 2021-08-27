Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko Set For AC Milan Return on Two-Year Deal With Option to Buy

August 27, 2021
Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko Set For AC Milan Return on Two-Year Deal

The midfielder is departing Chelsea.
Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is set to depart the club and return to AC Milan on a two-year loan deal in the coming days, according to reports in Italy.

The French internationa is not in Thomas Tuchel's first team plans at Chelsea.

As per Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the transfer will see Bakayoko spend two years on loan in Italy.

The deal also had a 'right of redemption' of €15 million. 

Bakayoko will renew his contract with Chelsea until 2024, allowing the club to receive a fee for the player rather than letting him leave on a free transfer following the loan spell.

Di Marzio continues to report that Bakayoko will be in Italy 'between Friday evening and Saturday morning' to complete the 'last formalities' and become an AC Milan player once again.

Bakayoko spend the 2018/19 season on loan at the Italian club, where he was impressive, making 42 appearances and scoring a goal. Milan had an option to buy in that loan deal, however decided against purchasing Bakayoko at the end of the spell.

Last season saw the midfielder play for Serie A rivals Napoli, and the season before he was at his former club AS Monaco on loan.

With Chelsea set to complete the signing of Saul Niguez, Bakayoko's future at the club looks bleak.

