Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko set to return to Chelsea once Napoli loan expires

Tiemoue Bakayoko will return to Chelsea this summer after Napoli decided not to explore the option of signing him on a permanent basis, according to reports in Italy.

The 26-year-old joined the Serie A side back in October and has made 35 appearances for them this season.

Napoli don't have an option to buy clause for the Frenchman this summer, but they aren't willing to sign him permanently.

As per multiple sources in Italy, via Football Italia, Bakayoko will return to Chelsea in the summer once his loan deal comes to an end. Napoli aren't willing to discuss a permanent deal.

This adds another player to the list of futures to be resolved and for Thomas Tuchel to decide on as the summer transfer window approaches.

Tuchel remains extremely relaxed ahead of what will be his first full transfer window in charge of the Blues after arriving at the end of the January window.

"Honestly we have to wait," he said on investing this summer.

"It's another strange situation with the pandemic worldwide. It is necessary that we as a club need to adapt and be patient. Is there even a market? How does it look? What can we invest in? Are there even chances to generate money? Is there interest in our players? Do other clubs have the capacity to buy players from us? Are we able to buy and do we want to?

"So the situation is not clear and so for me, it's best to be patient and I agree with the club in this to not lose our head. We have to fully trust the guys we have.

"We have eight decisive weeks coming full of decisive matches in which we can achieve three big goals for us. My trust and full concentration are on the players that are here.

"Everything else we will have time for. Now is the moment for the players to show we can trust them. Am I a happy coach right now? Yes, I am because I have a full squad, am at a top club and have a top team. So I am very relaxed."

