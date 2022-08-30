Skip to main content

Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko Set To Terminate Contract With Chelsea

The French midfielder joined AC Milan on loan last season but he isn't expected to return to either London or Italy for 2023.

Tiemoue Bakayoko has been with Chelsea since he made the switch from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco back in 2017, and has made 43 appearances, despite being sent on different loans for four consecutive years. 

The defensive midfielder has played for Napoli, he has returned to Monaco, and on two separate occasions been shipped over to AC Milan, with the most recent being the 2021/22 campaign. 

The 28-year-old impressed during his time in Italy, representing the club across all competitions, and played his part in helping Milan lift their 19th league title. 

Tiemoue Bakayoko for AC Milan

Bakayoko celebrating winning the Serie A title. 

However, the continuous jersey change has seemed to have turned old for the Frenchman, and he is now in the works of terminating his contracts with Chelsea and the Italian champions. 

A report from Sky Sport international journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, has detailed that the 'double-deal should be defined on Wednesday morning'. 

The update also claims that Newcastle United and fellow Serie A side, Monza, are both considering a potential push to sign him before the transfer window closes on Thursday evening. 

N'Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud and Tiemoue Bakayoko

N'Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud and Bakayoko posing with the FA Cup trophy in 2018.

So, whilst Bakayoko has likely gained some valuable experience from his time with the Blues, it was probably a move that neither the player nor the club would be willing to replicate. 

