Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko Waiting for 'Go Ahead' From Chelsea to Complete AC Milan Switch

August 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Chelsea Star Waiting for 'Go Ahead' to Finalise Stamford Bridge Departure

Another loan spell.
Author:
Publish date:

Tiemoue Bakayoko is waiting for Chelsea to give him the green light to fly to Italy to complete his move to AC Milan this summer, according to reports.

The 27-year-old is on the verge of departing Stamford Bridge for another loan switch to Milan, which will see him return to the Rossoneri following a loan spell back in 2018-19. He made 31 appearances in Serie A during his first spell at the San Siro.

Now he will head back to Italy and Milan, linking up with Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud who also left Chelsea this summer to join Stefano Pioli's side.

Bakayoko spent the season on loan at Napoli last season.

Bakayoko spent the season on loan at Napoli last season.

As per Corriere dello Sport in Italy, Bakayoko is now 'preparing' to become their new signing this summer after reducing his wage demands to help finalise a switch. 

It was all agreed on Tuesday after a 'positive' meeting between all of the parties. 

Bakayoko is now waiting for the 'go-ahead' from Chelsea to make the short flight to Italy to finalise his transfer. 

1004962850 (3)

Milan are set to pay Chelsea a loan fee of around €1.5 million, and the deal will include an option to buy which shouldn't exceed €10 million should they wish to exercise the clause next summer.

Bakayoko's move to Milan could also clear the path for Chelsea to make their move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on loan in the final days of the window.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33273636 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Kurt Zouma's Proposed £25M Transfer to West Ham Called Off

sipa_34701032
Transfer News

Sevilla President Confirm Jules Kounde Bid Rejected Amid Chelsea Interest

Screenshot 2021-08-25 at 18.27.48
News

Reece James: Signing First Professional Chelsea Contract Was A 'Dream Come True'

1004962850 (3)
Transfer News

Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko Waiting for 'Go Ahead' From Chelsea to Complete AC Milan Switch

1002915147
News

Reece James: Chelsea's Champions League Triumph 'Greatest Day of My Life So Far'

sipa_33502932
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Insist' on Landing Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez This Summer

0_GettyImages-696558074
News

Carabao Cup Third Round Draw Details: Date, Time, Chelsea's Ball Number & Possible Opponents

sipa_34633313
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Scared Off' By Bayern Munich's €90M Valuation for Kingsley Coman