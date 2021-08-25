Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko Waiting for 'Go Ahead' From Chelsea to Complete AC Milan Switch

Tiemoue Bakayoko is waiting for Chelsea to give him the green light to fly to Italy to complete his move to AC Milan this summer, according to reports.

The 27-year-old is on the verge of departing Stamford Bridge for another loan switch to Milan, which will see him return to the Rossoneri following a loan spell back in 2018-19. He made 31 appearances in Serie A during his first spell at the San Siro.

Now he will head back to Italy and Milan, linking up with Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud who also left Chelsea this summer to join Stefano Pioli's side.

Bakayoko spent the season on loan at Napoli last season. (Photo by Fabrizio Corradetti/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

As per Corriere dello Sport in Italy, Bakayoko is now 'preparing' to become their new signing this summer after reducing his wage demands to help finalise a switch.

It was all agreed on Tuesday after a 'positive' meeting between all of the parties.

Bakayoko is now waiting for the 'go-ahead' from Chelsea to make the short flight to Italy to finalise his transfer.

Milan are set to pay Chelsea a loan fee of around €1.5 million, and the deal will include an option to buy which shouldn't exceed €10 million should they wish to exercise the clause next summer.

Bakayoko's move to Milan could also clear the path for Chelsea to make their move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on loan in the final days of the window.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube