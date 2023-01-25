Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko Yet To Accept Offer From Turkish Club

Bakayoko still finds himself under contract at Chelsea until this summer having found himself on loan at AC Milan, Napoli and even back at Monaco - where Chelsea signed him from in 2017 - over the past six years.

He failed to settle at any of the clubs, not reaching 50 appearances for a single one of them and now it seems that the midfielder could be heading to Turkey in an attempt to rediscover the form that prompted Chelsea to sign him from over half a decade ago.

There was belief from both AC Milan and Monaco that Bakayoko could get his career back on track, the two clubs agreeing options to buy for Bakayoko of £30million and £37million respectively, but his performances failed to impress the Italian giants.

Bakayoko is out of favour at AC Milan IMAGO / Insidefoto

The 28-year old's deal with Chelsea means he sits on an agreement of £120,000-a week, but the Blues will hope they can offload him as they continue a clear-out and overhaul of their squad ahead of the summer.

Now DiMarizio are reporting that Bakayoko is in negotiations with Adana Demirspor of Turkey as the two parties search for an agreement after the 6th-placed Super Lig side were unsatisfied with the Frenchman's initial desire of a contract worth £2,600,000 a year.

Bakayoko looks set to make the move to Turkey before the January transfer deadline IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

With Bakayoko unable to gain a starting place in the Milan squad ahead of the impressive Sandro Tonali and Ismael Bennacer, he will hope he can find somewhere that he can get some regular playing time before Transfer Deadline Day next week.

