Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko's 'Priority' AC Milan 'Pushing' For Transfer

AC Milan are pushing to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and the Serie A side are Bakayoko's priority this summer, according to reports.

The midfielder has strongly been linked with a move away as he is not part of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea plans.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, the Milan club are 'pushing again' to sign Bakayoko having already made enquiries earlier in the season.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

The Serie A club have always been Bakayoko's priority this summer despite interest from Ligue 1 clubs.

The Blues have previously offered Bakayoko to the Milan in an attempt to get him off the wages, but it was reported that the club could only afford a loan move, not a fee in the region of €15-20 million for the midfielder.

Bakayoko is keen on a move back to Milan, where he spent the 2018/19 season on loan and could be granted his move this summer.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

Bakayoko's agent, Marco Busiello has previously commented on the situation surrounding his client as the player's agent has handed Chelsea an ultimatum.



The agent continued to confirm that Bakayoko was in talks with Milan previously this summer.

What did his agent say?

Speaking previously, Busiello said: “We had a meeting a few weeks ago with the Milan officials who are looking for a player in that position. This is a particular market, in which there’s a need to sell before buying. Beyond Bakayoko, I believe that many hits will be realised later because first the clubs have to place some players before taking others.

“It’s an idea, not so much Bakayoko, but Milan want to do something in that role. Baka left a good memory and he has a good memory of Milan. The Rossoneri have to do something in that position, so we had some normal talk that happens in these situations.”

