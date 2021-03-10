Report: Timo Werner could leave Chelsea as early as this summer

Timo Werner has had a bumpy start to his Chelsea career with goals hard to come by for the Germany international, and claims have been made that he may quit the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old arrived on a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge last summer from RB Leipzig with a reputation as one of Europe's most prolific strikers following an impressive campaign.

He scored an impressive 34 goals for the Bundesliga outfit in all competitions last term and was expected to set the Premier League alight while taking the Blues from pretenders to contenders.

But the Blues' big-money striker has struggled for goals this season and now according to Football Insider, a Chelsea source has told them “that few at the club expect Werner to see out his contract, or anywhere near".

The report adds that there is a growing expectation that the Germany international will return to his homeland “in the next year or two” and could leave as early as this summer.

After Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Everton on Monday night, footage emerged showing that Thomas Tuchel was angry with Werner's inability to follow his instructions.

He shouted: "Timo, how long are you staying on the left? You're playing on the right! The last 15 mins you've only been on the left! Don't you understand?"

It’s been a tough start to life in England for Werner, and while the German striker has shown glimpses of his obvious talent, Chelsea need him to find his scoring boots soon as they look to finish the season as strongly as possible.

