NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Report: Timo Werner could leave Chelsea as early as this summer

Author:
Publish date:

Timo Werner has had a bumpy start to his Chelsea career with goals hard to come by for the Germany international, and claims have been made that he may quit the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old arrived on a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge last summer from RB Leipzig with a reputation as one of Europe's most prolific strikers following an impressive campaign.

He scored an impressive 34 goals for the Bundesliga outfit in all competitions last term and was expected to set the Premier League alight while taking the Blues from pretenders to contenders.

sipa_32563142

But the Blues' big-money striker has struggled for goals this season and now according to Football Insider, a Chelsea source has told them “that few at the club expect Werner to see out his contract, or anywhere near".

The report adds that there is a growing expectation that the Germany international will return to his homeland “in the next year or two” and could leave as early as this summer. 

sipa_32562765

After Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Everton on Monday night, footage emerged showing that Thomas Tuchel was angry with Werner's inability to follow his instructions.

He shouted: "Timo, how long are you staying on the left? You're playing on the right! The last 15 mins you've only been on the left! Don't you understand?"

It’s been a tough start to life in England for Werner, and while the German striker has shown glimpses of his obvious talent, Chelsea need him to find his scoring boots soon as they look to finish the season as strongly as possible.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32466528
Transfer News

Report: Timo Werner could leave Chelsea as early as this summer

sipa_32450888
Opinions

Comment: Kai Havertz is everything Chelsea were told about him and more

sipa_32562872
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is a gift for every manager

sipa_32124531 (1)
Opinions

What Thomas Tuchel's comments could mean for Christian Pulisic's future at Chelsea

sipa_32567385
News

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel breaks Premier League defensive clean sheet record

sipa_32562765
News

What Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel shouted at Timo Werner during win against Everton

sipa_32563863
News

Kai Havertz: Chelsea 'very happy' after 2-0 win against Everton

sipa_32563886
News

Thomas Tuchel hails Chelsea's impressive defensive record since arrival