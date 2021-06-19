Report: Timo Werner 'Definitely' Staying At Chelsea This Summer

Timo Werner has made a decision that he will 'definitely' be staying at Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old had a challenge debut season at Stamford bridge following his £47.5 million switch to the Premier League from RB Leipzig.

Nevertheless, Werner still managed to net 12 goals and contribute 15 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions during the 2020/21 campaign.

There had been talk over his future being potentially away from Chelsea, but that has been quickly rubbished. It was previously reported by BILD that Werner would be unlikely to leave, with links to Real Madrid ruled out.

And SPORT1 in Germany have now backed up these claims say there has been no contact with Real and he will 'definitely' be staying in west London.

What has Werner said following his debut season?

"It’s obviously great that we won the Champions League. I have developed myself in many areas and improved overall. However, I have to be critical of myself and say I should have scored a few more goals.

"The year had highs and lows for me. I was able to learn a lot and improve in certain areas. I should have scored a few more goals; I'm working on being more clinical."

He added: "Without VAR, I could have scored maybe five more goals. However, VAR is helpful and the basic concept of it is good. And I'm saying that as someone who has probably suffered the most from it this season."

Cesc Fabregas has also backed Werner to show his best self at Chelsea next season.

"I watch every single Chelsea game, so I’ve followed the first seasons of the club’s two big German signings, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, very closely and I am convinced next season we will start to really see the best of them.

"As a midfielder who likes to make assists, I have played behind strikers before who are going through a bad time or suffering with their confidence. It’s a bit of both that it can be frustrating that they miss chances, but I would also be thinking at some time Werner will score.

"The most important thing is that he keeps making the runs, that his timing is good, that he’s not offside and with his speed he will always get chances. Players like Werner are so valuable nowadays because players want the ball at their feet a lot and, as a midfielder, you would like this type of player to run on to your passes.

"I’d definitely still keep trying to find him in games because when your own team-mates start doubting you, this is the worst feeling you can have because you feel it. What I like is to talk to people always in a positive way, even if in training they miss then you say ‘well done, the next one will go in’. Even if it has to be 100 times. Football is so much about confidence and what’s in your head and especially strikers who depend so much on scoring or not scoring. If they miss, it’s when you need to support them the most.

