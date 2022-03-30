Report: Timo Werner Does Not Want to Leave Chelsea Despite 'Thinking' About Exit

Chelsea forward Timo Werner does not want to leave Chelsea despite thinking about an exit this summer, according to reports in Germany.

The 26-year-old has struggled for game time under Thomas Tuchel so far this season.

But, as per Sky Germany, via Sport Witness, Werner does not want to leave Chelsea.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Conflicting reports stated that Werner was planning his Chelsea departure and did want to move away from the Club this summer.

However, Sky Germany state that the striker does not want to leave despite ‘at least thinking’ about moving out of the Club this summer.

The report continues to state that a move for Werner would be 'extremely difficult anyway' because of his current salary at Stamford Bridge.

It’s claimed that Chelsea ‘would be willing to sell him’, but demand at least €50 million from interested clubs.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It has been reported that Werner is one of Borussia Dortmund's 'main targets' ahead of the summer transfer window with previous Chelsea target Erling Haaland expected to depart in the summer.

However, a move back to the Bundesliga would be ‘basically impossible’ due to his wage demands.

Despite Borussia Dortmund’s interest in the player, there are ‘no concrete negotiations’ as he’s ‘simply too expensive’ for the club.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the forward, who has dropped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge after being one of the preferred three in attack for Tuchel last season.

