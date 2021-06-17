Report: Timo Werner Set to Stay At Chelsea Amid Real Madrid Interest

Real Madrid have shown interest in signing Chelsea striker Timo Werner this summer but the German is willing to stay at Chelsea, according to reports.

Werner arrived at Chelsea last season and scored 12 goals in 52 appearances whilst recording 15 assists in his debut season.

It has been claimed that former Chelsea boss and newly appointed Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has personally spoken to the Madrid board regarding signing the German.

However, as per BILD, it is unlikely that Werner will leave Chelsea after just one year. The striker is keen to stay in London and fight for his place in Thomas Tuchel's side next season.

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas believes that Werner will be a 'different player' and impress next season for Chelsea as he explained in his column for Telegraph.

What did Cesc Fabregas say?

"I watch every single Chelsea game, so I've followed the first seasons of the club's two big German signings, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, very closely and I am convinced next season we will start to really see the best of them.

"As a midfielder who likes to make assists, I have played behind strikers before who are going through a bad time or suffering with their confidence.

"It's a bit of both that it can be frustrating that they miss chances, but I would also be thinking at some time Werner will score."

"The most important thing is that he keeps making the runs, that his timing is good, that he's not offside and with his speed he will always get chances.

"Players like Werner are so valuable nowadays because players want the ball at their feet a lot and, as a midfielder, you would like this type of player to run on to your passes.

"Football is so much about confidence and what's in your head and especially strikers who depend so much on scoring or not scoring. If they miss, it's when you need to support them the most."

