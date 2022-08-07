The speculation over a potential move away from Chelsea for Timo Werner this summer has reached it's boiling point, with the striker feeling unwanted in West London.

The Germany international has had an underwhelming career so far under Thomas Tuchel, contributing to only five goals in 21 Premier League appearances last season, and a return to his old side RB Leipzig is in the works.

Werner in action versus Arsenal in their pre-season defeat. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The 26-year-old opted out of Chelsea's final round of pre-season fixtures against Udinese and instead stayed with the club's medical team for undisclosed reasons, and a now week later he failed to make the first matchday squad.

A possible explanation has been provided by Blues journalist, Nizaar Kinsella, who claimed that the forward has fallen out with Thomas Tuchel, and the pair have been arguing in private over how Werner was being used and whether he deserved to start more games.

The reporter also backed up previous reports from earlier in the day on Sunday, which suggested a deal with Leipzig is almost complete but, it is not known whether the switch will be permanent or a loan.

Werner warming up for Germany. IMAGO / Revierfoto

With Armando Broja getting minutes against Everton on Saturday, it is appearing increasingly likely that the transfer will materialise and even more clear that he won't be replaced this window.

