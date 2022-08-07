Skip to main content

Report: Timo Werner Looking For An Exit After Fall Out With Thomas Tuchel

The speculation over a potential move away from Chelsea for Timo Werner this summer has reached it's boiling point, with the striker feeling unwanted in West London. 

The Germany international has had an underwhelming career so far under Thomas Tuchel, contributing to only five goals in 21 Premier League appearances last season, and a return to his old side RB Leipzig is in the works. 

Timo Werner

Werner in action versus Arsenal in their pre-season defeat. 

The 26-year-old opted out of Chelsea's final round of pre-season fixtures against Udinese and instead stayed with the club's medical team for undisclosed reasons, and a now week later he failed to make the first matchday squad. 

A possible explanation has been provided by Blues journalist, Nizaar Kinsella, who claimed that the forward has fallen out with Thomas Tuchel, and the pair have been arguing in private over how Werner was being used and whether he deserved to start more games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The reporter also backed up previous reports from earlier in the day on Sunday, which suggested a deal with Leipzig is almost complete but, it is not known whether the switch will be permanent or a loan.

Timo Werner

Werner warming up for Germany. 

With Armando Broja getting minutes against Everton on Saturday, it is appearing increasingly likely that the transfer will materialise and even more clear that he won't be replaced this window. 

 Read More Chelsea News

Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Asks To Leave On Loan

By Stephen Smith23 minutes ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

Report: Timo Werner's Return To RB Leipzig 'Almost' Complete

By Stephen Smith42 minutes ago
Koulibaly and Dwight McNeil
Match Coverage

'Struggled Physically' - Thomas Tuchel On The Mixed Chelsea Debuts Against Everton

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Chelsea Star Timo Werner Will Leave The Club With RB Leipzig Being The Likely Destination

By Connor Dossi-White2 hours ago
Ben Chilwell and Dwight McNeil
Match Coverage

'No Other Way' - Thomas Tuchel On Ben Chilwell's Return

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Fabrizio Romano Provides 'Big' Update on Frenkie De Jong to Chelsea

By Charlie Webb3 hours ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

‘I Can See This One Happening’ - Transfer Insider on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea

By Charlie Webb5 hours ago
Ben Chilwell Nathan Patterson
Match Coverage

‘I’m Exhausted’ - Ben Chilwell on His Fitness After the Everton Game

By Charlie Webb7 hours ago