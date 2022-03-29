Skip to main content
Report: Timo Werner One of Borussia Dortmund's 'Main Targets' This Summer

Chelsea attacker Timo Werner is said to be one of Borussia Dortmund's 'main targets' for the summer transfer window, according to reports. 

The Blues man joined from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2020, but has struggled to have had the same impact in the Premier League as he did in the Bundesliga. 

With his performances yet to have improved from last season, he could leave the west London side at the end of the campaign.

According to 90min, Werner is one of Dortmund's 'main targets' for the summer transfer window.

The German international is believed to be pushing for an exit from the Blues at the end of the season, with a return to the German top flight potentially on the cards should he leave.

Dortmund are also said to have asked the World and European Champions to keep them informed on his situation at the club.

Fellow Premier League player Anthony Martial, who is currently on loan at Sevilla from Manchester United, is also suggested to be a transfer target for the Bundesliga side.

However reports earlier in the month have said that Dortmund would not be able to afford Werner's wages, which is believed to be a salary of around €15 million.

The 26-year-old has made 80 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea since his arrival nearly two years ago, with 19 goals and 19 assists to his name.

His most recent goal came against Luton Town in the FA Cup, with Werner also being linked with a move to La Liga side Barcelona.

