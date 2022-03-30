Report: Timo Werner Planning Chelsea Departure Amid Borussia Dortmund Interest

Chelsea striker Timo Werner is planning his Stamford Bridge departure as Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing the German forward, according to reports.

The striker has found his game time limited so far this season after the signing of Romelu Lukaku for a Club record fee, whilst other options have been preferred in attack.

As per German source Sport 1, Werner wants to leave Chelsea and is already planning a move away from London.

IMAGO / PA Images

The report continues to state that Thomas Tuchel would not stand in Werner's way if he wants to leave the Club and receives a good offer.

His price tag currently stands at a reported €40 million and once restrictions are lifted, if this is matched he can leave.

Chelsea are currently operating under a restricting licence, with transfer activity blocked following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

Therefore, the Club has been listed for sale and Raine Group, the bank in charge of the process, are hoping to complete a deal by the end of April - when restrictions will be lifted as new owners are in place.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It has been reported that Werner is one of Borussia Dortmund's 'main targets' ahead of the summer transfer window with previous Chelsea target Erling Haaland expected to depart in the summer.

However other reports earlier in the month have said that Dortmund would not be able to afford Werner's wages, which is believed to be a salary of around €15 million.

Sport 1 also conclude that Dortmund are not '100 percent convinced' of Werner, preferring to make a move for RB Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube