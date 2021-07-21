Report: Timo Werner Prepared to Leave Chelsea This Summer Amid Erling Haaland Links

Despite his form towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign?

Chelsea forward Timo Werner is open to the idea of leaving the club ahead of the new campaign, according to reports.

Since arriving from RB Leipzig for £45 million last year, the 25-year-old has received heavy criticism for his profligacy in front of goal, as the Stuttgart academy graduate netted just 12 times in 52 appearances across all competitions last term.

The Blues have made their desire to land a world-class striker very clear this summer, with Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland top of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's wishlist as the west London outfit look to kick on from their Champions League triumph by challenging on the domestic front.

According to 90min, Werner is ready to seek an exit should Chelsea succeed in their pursuit of a striker this summer, with sources revealing that the Germany international is 'unhappy' at the club.

Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are all keeping tabs on the forward, who would prefer a return to Germany after a disappointing season in England's top-flight, despite having three years left on his contract.

Interestingly, members of Werner's entourage have held talks with Dortmund over the possibility of including the striker in a potential exchange deal for Haaland, as Chelsea have previously offered Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi as makeweight in their bid to snatch the Norwegian from the Bundesliga giants.

It has further been mentioned that Werner is aware that his game-time could be severely impacted should the club manage to recruit a big-name forward this summer, as Chelsea have also been linked with Romelu Lukaku and Antoine Griezmann.

After a woeful start to life at the club, Werner underwent a series of positive spells following Tuchel's arrival to Stamford Bridge, but it is worth noting that there are massive doubts among the Chelsea faithful over whether he can be relied upon to deliver goals on a consistent basis or not.

There are only a select few clubs that could match Chelsea's valuation of Werner, so it remains to be seen how the club's chase for a number-nine affects the want-away attacker's future in west London.

