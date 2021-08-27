Report: Timo Werner 'Proposed' to Juventus After Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Man Utd Return

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has been offered to Juventus this summer, according to reports.

Following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, which was confirmed on Friday night, Juventus are looking to replace the Portuguese man.

Werner has been linked with a switch to Italy ahead of the August 31 transfer deadline.

As per reports in Italy, Werner has been 'proposed' as a potential option for Juve this summer 'in the last few hours'.

Despite claims coming out of Italy, who also link Moise Kean and Alexandre Lacazette with movs to Turin, it would be extremely unlikely to see Werner depart despite the arrival of Romelu Lukaku this summer.

What Thomas Tuchel said on incomings

"We are hoping, yeah," said Tuchel on more signings. "We still have some ideas that we are trying. Not all decisions are taken, regarding our squad too. There are some negotiations going on, we are aware of the situations. Hoping in the meaning that we need something to make the coach happy and be competitive, absolutely not. I am happy with the squad as it is.

"I have a lot of confidence that we are absolutely competitive on a high level but still all eyes are open and we are aware of all situations. You never know in football. In the moment we are focused on the game tomorrow. There are not many days left to take big decisions, it is all good so far."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube