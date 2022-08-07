Report: Timo Werner 'Really Close' To Joining RB Leipzig

Timo Werner is set to end his subpar stay in the Premier League, with his old club RB Leipzig reportedly nearing an agreement to bring the forward back to Germany.

Following a season where his forwards struggled for consistency in front of goal, manager Thomas Tuchel has been keen to retool this summer. To do this, he must move some of these misfiring forwards out the door and one of them is reportedly nearing an exit.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

With reports surrounding his future swirling, German journalist Patrick Berger provided further details surrounding a deal that is nearing completion. Verifying other reports by Florian Plettenberg and Fabrizio Romano, Berger himself stated the transfer is 'really close'.

The agreement is said to be for a permanent transfer rather than a loan with a potential option to buy. A fee of around €30 million has been reported, with the two clubs in discussions to agree on the final details of this transfer.

IMAGO / PA Images

It remains to be seen if the Blues will look to bring in a replacement for the departing German. It would seem likely, given he would be joining Romelu Lukaku as two high-profile attackers to depart from Stamford Bridge this summer.

With the World Cup on the horizon, Werner will be hoping he can rediscover his goal-scoring form and regain a place within the German squad. It is entirely possible, given his previous goal-scoring record with Leipzig.