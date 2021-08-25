Report: Timo Werner Rejected Inter Milan Advances to Stay at Chelsea

Chelsea forward Timo Werner rejected any opportunity to talk to Inter Milan this summer to stay at Stamford Bridge, according to reports in Germany.

The German international was linked with a move to the Italian club as Chelsea negotiated for Romelu Lukaku.

As per Christian Falk, Inter were interested in Werner but the striker decided to stay at Chelsea.

It was previously reported that Werner wanted to stay at Chelsea despite the interest and that he was looking forward to playing with Lukaku this season.

Werner and Lukaku were pictured exchanging words throughout Chelsea's open training session at Stamford Bridge ahead of the Premier League opener aganst Crystal Palace and many fans believe Lukaku could be key to unlocking Werner's potential.

Speaking on Lukaku's move to Chelsea, Werner was full of praise for the Belgian.

"He's probably one of the best three strikers in the world at the moment, no question," Werner told Sky Sports. "I don't think we need to say too much about him. He's a world class striker who would benefit any team.

"I certainly think at RB Leipzig, it always helped me having a big striker alongside me. I think that's good because I'm not the biggest and when you play on your own upfront you obviously have the attention of one or two brawny defenders.

"It's a good new weapon to have in our game when you know if you play a long ball he'll hold it up and then the fast players around him can set off. I think that's good for any team."

Werner ended his first season at Chelsea by winning the Champions League and will look to push on this season to add more goals as the Blues look to challenge for the title.



