Skip to main content

Report: Timo Werner Return To RB Leipzig Looking 'More Likely'

With reports swirling regarding the futures of many Chelsea attackers, it seems one of them is nearing a return to the Bundesliga.

Since arriving from RB Leipzig, forward Timo Werner has struggled to adapt to the Premier League and his manager Thomas Tuchel's tactics. With a World Cup on the horizon and his playing time at Chelsea not guaranteed, he might be on his way back to Germany.

Timo Werner

Following another disappointing season in front of goal, multiple sources have discussed the German's desire to leave this summer. According to a report on Monday from Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg, a return to RB Leipzig is picking up speed. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Plettenberg states that this move is looking 'more and more likely', with talks between the two clubs accelerating. Both a loan move and a permanent move are being discussed and now Thomas Tuchel must decide on how he wishes to proceed with this.

Timo Werner

The 26-year-old is reportedly willing to take a substantial pay cut to make this move happen, owing to his 'great' connection with RB Leipzig. With his wages having substantially increased at Chelsea, this will help ease the financial burden on Leipzig if they take him back.

A loan would allow Chelsea to potentially recoup some of his value, seeing as he will likely perform well again in the Bundesliga. A permanent move could aid their pursuit of someone like Wesley Fofana but they would likely be selling him at his lowest value.

Michy Batshuayi
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Forward Michy Batshuayi Is Open For A Move To Frank Lampard's Everton

By Connor Dossi-White7 hours ago
Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Price Set For Chelsea To Sign Inter Milan Defender Denzel Dumfries

By Kieran Neller7 hours ago
Billy Gilmour Frank Lampard
Transfer News

Report: Blues Youngster Billy Gilmour Is Likely To Leave The Club This Summer

By Connor Dossi-White7 hours ago
Benjamin Sesko
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Hold Talks With RB Salzburg Star Benjamin Sesko

By Kieran Neller8 hours ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

RB Leipzig Leading Race Against Newcastle and Juventus For Chelsea Star Timo Werner

By Kieran Neller10 hours ago
Levi Colwill
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Offer Swap Deal To Brighton For Marc Cucurella

By Melissa Edwards13 hours ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Splash Out For Leicester City's Wesley Fofana

By Melissa Edwards13 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Want Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

By Melissa Edwards17 hours ago