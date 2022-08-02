Report: Timo Werner Return To RB Leipzig Looking 'More Likely'

With reports swirling regarding the futures of many Chelsea attackers, it seems one of them is nearing a return to the Bundesliga.

Since arriving from RB Leipzig, forward Timo Werner has struggled to adapt to the Premier League and his manager Thomas Tuchel's tactics. With a World Cup on the horizon and his playing time at Chelsea not guaranteed, he might be on his way back to Germany.

IMAGO / PA Images

Following another disappointing season in front of goal, multiple sources have discussed the German's desire to leave this summer. According to a report on Monday from Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg, a return to RB Leipzig is picking up speed.

Plettenberg states that this move is looking 'more and more likely', with talks between the two clubs accelerating. Both a loan move and a permanent move are being discussed and now Thomas Tuchel must decide on how he wishes to proceed with this.

IMAGO / Focus Images

The 26-year-old is reportedly willing to take a substantial pay cut to make this move happen, owing to his 'great' connection with RB Leipzig. With his wages having substantially increased at Chelsea, this will help ease the financial burden on Leipzig if they take him back.

A loan would allow Chelsea to potentially recoup some of his value, seeing as he will likely perform well again in the Bundesliga. A permanent move could aid their pursuit of someone like Wesley Fofana but they would likely be selling him at his lowest value.