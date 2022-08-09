Report: Timo Werner Signs For RB Leipzig, Fabrizio Romano Reveals
Timo Werner has been working a move away from Chelsea since the transfer window opened a couple of months ago and it seems his previous side RB Leipzig have finally won his signature.
Reports from across the past week have claimed that Thomas Tuchel had a falling out with his fellow German over a clash of expectations for the forward, resulting with both pushing for the switch.
As talks began, it wasn't clear whether a return to the Bundesliga would be permanent or on a loan deal, with the only certainty that the 26-year-old would be guaranteed much more game time.
Now however, a new update from transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, has revealed that the striker has signed his contract with Leipzig and leaves West London indefinitely with the terms of his agreement still undisclosed.
Read More
It means the Germany international ends his career in the Premier League prematurely, not fulfilling his current contract which runs until 2025, and goes back to the league which brought him to the attention of Europe's biggest clubs two years ago.
Whether Chelsea will bring in a replacement or put their trust in youngster Armando Broja is yet to be seen, but one thing supporters can be sure of, is that their transfer window is definitely not complete.
Read More Chelsea News
- Report: Chelsea Set To Bid Again For Wesley Fofana This Week
- Report: Chelsea And Monaco Have Reached An Agreement For Blue's Defender Malang Sarr
- Report: Chelsea Co-Owner Todd Boehly Phoned Frenkie de Jong To Push For Move
- Report: Chelsea Open Talks With Edouard Mendy In Regards Of A New Contract
- Chelsea Women Release Ticket Details For Opener At Stamford Bridge
- 'It Was A Turning Point' - Cesar Azpilicueta On His Chelsea Future
- Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Matches Impressive Debut Record With Chelsea Star
- ‘It Adds Pressure’ - Pundit on Ben Chilwell’s Future at Chelsea After Marc Cucurella Signing
- Report: Chelsea Star Callum Hudson-Odoi Ready To Push Chelsea To Let Him Leave After Premier League Interest