Report: Timo Werner Signs For RB Leipzig, Fabrizio Romano Reveals

Timo Werner has been working a move away from Chelsea since the transfer window opened a couple of months ago and it seems his previous side RB Leipzig have finally won his signature.

Reports from across the past week have claimed that Thomas Tuchel had a falling out with his fellow German over a clash of expectations for the forward, resulting with both pushing for the switch.

Tuchel embracing Werner during their Champions League match versus Juventus. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

As talks began, it wasn't clear whether a return to the Bundesliga would be permanent or on a loan deal, with the only certainty that the 26-year-old would be guaranteed much more game time.

Now however, a new update from transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, has revealed that the striker has signed his contract with Leipzig and leaves West London indefinitely with the terms of his agreement still undisclosed.

It means the Germany international ends his career in the Premier League prematurely, not fulfilling his current contract which runs until 2025, and goes back to the league which brought him to the attention of Europe's biggest clubs two years ago.

Werner celebrating with his Leipzig teammates. IMAGO / Poolfoto

Whether Chelsea will bring in a replacement or put their trust in youngster Armando Broja is yet to be seen, but one thing supporters can be sure of, is that their transfer window is definitely not complete.

Read More Chelsea News