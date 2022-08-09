Skip to main content

Report: Timo Werner Signs For RB Leipzig, Fabrizio Romano Reveals

Timo Werner has been working a move away from Chelsea since the transfer window opened a couple of months ago and it seems his previous side RB Leipzig have finally won his signature. 

Reports from across the past week have claimed that Thomas Tuchel had a falling out with his fellow German over a clash of expectations for the forward, resulting with both pushing for the switch. 

Timo Werner and Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel embracing Werner during their Champions League match versus Juventus. 

As talks began, it wasn't clear whether a return to the Bundesliga would be permanent or on a loan deal, with the only certainty that the 26-year-old would be guaranteed much more game time. 

Now however, a new update from transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, has revealed that the striker has signed his contract with Leipzig and leaves West London indefinitely with the terms of his agreement still undisclosed. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It means the Germany international ends his career in the Premier League prematurely, not fulfilling his current contract which runs until 2025, and goes back to the league which brought him to the attention of Europe's biggest clubs two years ago.  

Timo Werner

Werner celebrating with his Leipzig teammates.

Whether Chelsea will bring in a replacement or put their trust in youngster Armando Broja is yet to be seen, but one thing supporters can be sure of, is that their transfer window is definitely not complete. 

Read More Chelsea News

Cesare Casadei
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Are Expected To Accept Chelsea's £12 million Bid For Italian Youngster Cesare Casadei

By Connor Dossi-White58 minutes ago
Ethan Ampadu
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea May Be Forced Into Laying Off Ethan Ampadu

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Memphis Depay
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set Their Sights On Memphis Depay

By Connor Dossi-White3 hours ago
Marcos Alonso
Transfer News

Report: Marcos Alonso 'Getting Closer' To Joining Barcelona

By Stephen Smith7 hours ago
Kepa
News

Two Years Ago Chelsea Signed Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga As He Nears An Exit

By Kieran Neller15 hours ago
Conor Coady
Features/Opinions

Opinion: New Everton Signing Could Have Resolved Chelsea's Transfer Woes

By Kieran Neller15 hours ago
Benjamin Šeško
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Benjamin Šeško Is Set To Join German Side RB Leipzig

By Connor Dossi-White16 hours ago
Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Prioritizing' Leicester City Defender Wesley Fofana

By Stephen Smith17 hours ago