Report: Timo Werner swap deal for Erling Haaland ruled out as Chelsea eye new centre-forward

Chelsea forward Timo Werner will not be involved in a swap deal for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland this summer.

The 24-year-old only signed for the Blues last summer in a £47.5 million transfer from RB Leipzig, but has had a tough debut season in England as he struggled to adapt to the physical nature of the Premier League.

But Werner has returned 10 goals and 10 assists for Chelsea in 39 appearances in all competitions this season, and has improved under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

However, reports surfaced that he could look to quit the club this summer and could have potentially been involved in a part-exchange deal with Haaland coming the other way from Dortmund.

But Christian Falk of BILD has squashed those rumours stating that Werner isn't interested in being involved in any swap deal this summer.

Werner has praised the incoming of Tuchel, a fellow German, and after a year of learning, he believes he will eventually adapt to life in England.

"I can talk to [Tuchel] very easily. When he screams on the pitch, no problem for me. I need types of managers who scream at me. It gives me more power."

He added: "A lot of good strikers come to the Premier League and take one year to settle down and adapt.

"I think my form is going up and getting better and better. Maybe this year is not the year of goal scoring for Timo but at the end I will reflect on the season.

"I have learned a lot. I know exactly the teams we play against, how they play."



