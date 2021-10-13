    • October 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    Report: Timo Werner to Newcastle Transfer Rumours 'True', Key Factor in Decision Revealed

    Author:

    Transfer rumours surrounding Timo Werner's potential transfer to newly taken-over Newcastle United are 'true', according to reports in Germany, and there is a key factor that could hand the Magpies an advantage in their pursuit.

    The 25-year-old has been in fine form recently, scoring in back to back games for Chelsea and bagging a brace for Germany recently.

    As per Christian Falk, Newcastle are interested in the Chelsea striker.

    Falk continues to state that Werner's agent already represents Newcastle defender Fabian Schar and is in contact with the Tyneside club 'regularly'.

    The news comes after reports that former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, who brought Werner to Stamford Bridge last year, could be set to take over from Steve Bruce at Newcastle.

    Werner struggled for form under the Englishman last season but is looking back to his best as Thomas Tuchel's change of system, and the introduction of Romelu Lukaku, has seen Werner look impressive this season.

    sipa_32005107

    It will be difficult for Newcastle to land the Germany international as Chelsea do not want to sell Werner.

    Journalist and transfer expert Marc Behrenbeck handed Newcastle a blow as he reported: “Timo Werner would like to stay – also in the Premier League. At the moment, Chelsea are so closed that they don’t want to get rid of him. Of course, that could look different next summer.”

    Recent reports have stated that the forward was set to 'reassess' his Chelsea future, if he could not get into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI but after impressive performances, he has earned his place into Chelsea's title chasing side.

