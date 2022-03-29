Skip to main content
Report: Timo Werner 'Very Interested' in Return to Germany Amid Links to Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea attacker Timo Werner is believed to be 'very interested' in a return to the German top flight amid recent links to Borussia Dortmund, according to reports. 

The Blues man joined the west London outfit from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2020, with the 26-year-old impressing in the Bundesliga before his move to the Premier League. 

However he has been unable to replicate such form in English football, and he could leave the club at the end of the season. 

imago1010595468h

According to 90min, Werner is 'very interested' in making a return to the Bundesliga in the summer transfer window.

The German international has only made eight starts in the Premier League this season, with just the one goal and assist to his name.

He is set to push for an exit from the World and European Champions come the end of the campaign, which would therefore spell the end of his time at Chelsea.

Dortmund are believed to have the striker as one of their 'main targets' for the summer transfer window alongside Anthony Martial, who is currently on loan at Sevilla from Manchester United.

imago1010494731h (1)

A move back to the German top flight could be beneficial to Werner, as he scored 95 goals and assisted 40 times for Leipzig.

His move to the Blues has seen him rack up less numbers, with just the 38 goals and assists in 80 games for Chelsea.

Werner has also been linked with a transfer to Barcelona in La Liga, with the German looking likely to leave west London.

imago1010300752h
