Report: Timo Werner Wants to Stay at Chelsea Amid Inter Milan Interest

Timo Werner 'definitely wants to stay' at Chelsea this season following the acquisition of Romelu Lukaku and after Inter Milan have enquired for the German, according to reports.

The striker struggled for goals in his first season at Stamford Bridge but does not want to leave the club.

As per Florian Plettenberg, Werner sees the move for Lukaku as an opportunity rather than a threat and wants to remain in London.

Werner could switch to his favourite position alongside Lukaku for Chelsea.

Speaking on Lukaku's move to Chelsea, Werner was full of praise for the Belgian.

"He's probably one of the best three strikers in the world at the moment, no question," Werner told Sky Sports. "I don't think we need to say too much about him. He's a world class striker who would benefit any team.

"I certainly think at RB Leipzig, it always helped me having a big striker alongside me. I think that's good because I'm not the biggest and when you play on your own upfront you obviously have the attention of one or two brawny defenders.

"It's a good new weapon to have in our game when you know if you play a long ball he'll hold it up and then the fast players around him can set off. I think that's good for any team."

The report states that Inter Milan enquired about Werner as they look to replace Lukaku, but Chelsea denied this option.

Werner ended his first season at Chelsea by winning the Champions League and will look to push on this season to add more goals as the Blues look to challenge for the title.

