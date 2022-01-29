Skip to main content
Report: Timo Werner Will Look to Leave Chelsea in Summer

Chelsea forward Timo Werner will look to change clubs and move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer, according to reports.

Following a spectacular 2019/20 season with RB Leipzig where Werner scored 28 Bundesliga goals in 34 appearances, the 25-year-old signed for Chelsea for £47.5 million in the summer.

Since joining however, he has failed to impress Blues fans, having scored just 18 goals in 71 games.

imago1008976330h

As reported by Matt Law, when speaking on the London is Blue Podcast, Timo Werner is likely to look to leave Chelsea in the summer if he can.

Law goes on to say that despite having a great attitude in the dressing room considering how he has been shafted from the starting XI recently, if things don't change, he is likely to leave.

Read More

Having suffered both injury setbacks as well as recovering from Covid-19, Werner has struggled to reintegrate back into the squad in recent weeks, with German news outlet Bild reporting that he is unhappy with his lack of game time.

imago1008532696h

The report goes on to state that he understands manager Thomas Tuchel's decision to ease him back into things though.

Following the signing of Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner has struggled to retain his place in the Blues' starting XI.

His quick pace gave him several advantages under Tuchel in their Champions League winning 2020/21 campaign. However, this season he has made just 11 league appearances out of a possible 24.

