Report: Timo Werner's Future Could Hinge on Erling Haaland Decision

    • October 9, 2021
    Report: Timo Werner's Chelsea Future Could Hinge on Erling Haaland Decision

    Uncertain.
    Author:

    Timo Werner's Chelsea future could depend on the decision of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland amid interest from Bayern Munich, according to reports in Germany.

    The 25-year-old joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig at the beginning of last season and lifted the Champions League trophy in his first season as a Blue.

    However, as per Sport1, the forward could leave the club in the near future and a decision could hinge on the future of former Chelsea target Haaland.

    sipa_35373124

    It was claimed Werner would reassess his future in west London if he couldn't force his way into Tuchel's starting XI at Chelsea.

    Bayern Munich have consistently been linked with the striker but Werner had previously rejected the Munich club before moving to Chelsea, as he was not convinced that he was truly wanted by the hierarchy.

    However, a move to Munich could be back on the cards, as reported by Sport1.

    sipa_34844298

    The German publication states that it Robert Lewandowski does not extend his contract with the club, which expires in 2023, and Dortmund's Haaland is not available, then Werner could become a 'hot topic' in Munich.

    The striker has previously worked with Julian Nagelsmann at Leipzig, where he enjoyed the best spell of his career and could link up with his former boss if he decides to leave Chelsea.

    sipa_35372868
