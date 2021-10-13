    • October 13, 2021
    Report: Timo Werner's 'Current Plan' is to Stay at Chelsea Amid Newcastle & Bayern Munich Speculation

    Author:

    Timo Werner is expecting to remain a Chelsea player despite rumours linking him with a move away from the club as Newcastle United and Bayern Munich have shown interest in the German, according to reports.

    The German's form has picked up in recent weeks as Werner bagged a brace against North Macedonia for his country during the October international break.

    And as per Sky Deutschland's transfer expert Marc Behrenbeck via Sport Witness, Werner is planning on staying at Chelsea despite rumours concerning his departure.

    sipa_35372868

    Werner has been linked with Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks, but now Newcastle United have entered the running according to reports following their £305 million takeover last week. 

    Werner, who impressed away with Germany on international duty, spoke about his future recently amid links of a return to the Bundesliga.

    “I don’t know anything about the deadline," he said over his future. "Of course, I can’t be satisfied if I don’t play. Of course, I want to be a regular in a big team.

    “But I’m not saying that if I don’t start 10 or 15 games before Christmas, I really want to leave. Things happen relatively quickly in football. I have to look at the bigger picture to make my decision.”

    sipa_35373121

    And the latest reports state that Werner sees his future at Stamford Bridge as Behrenbeck said: “The plan is that he doesn’t change next summer. You understand that too. At Chelsea, he is actually in good hands at the moment. But if it continues like this, he actually has to change.”

    More Chelsea Coverage

