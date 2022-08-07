Skip to main content

Report: Timo Werner's Return To RB Leipzig 'Almost' Complete

After not making the matchday squad yesterday against Everton, all signs point to the exit of the German, with his old club RB Leipzig reportedly closing in on a deal. 

Following two lackluster seasons in England, an exit for forward Timo Werner is best for all parties. He has struggled to adapt to the Premier League and has left his manager wanting more from someone who was a prolific forward in the Bundesliga. 

Timo Werner

German reporter Florian Plettenberg provided exclusive news on this transfer early Sunday, following Chelsea's fixture on Saturday. The deal appears to be nearing completion, with all parties keen to wrap it up.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Plettenberg states that the deal is 'on-the-verge' and 'almost a done deal'. This breakthrough has followed multiple positive developments in negotiations over the past two days, with the 26-year-old pushing to make this move happen. 

Timo Werner

It is unclear if this is a permanent or loan move at this point in time. Plettenberg believes it will be a loan move with an option to buy, a move which would likely require Chelsea to pay a portion of his wages to make it financially viable for Leipzig. 

Shifting Werner out now will provide the Blues with time to get a replacement in before the window closes, though it remains to be seen if Tuchel will opt to bring in one. 

Koulibaly and Dwight McNeil
Match Coverage

'Struggled Physically' - Thomas Tuchel On The Mixed Chelsea Debuts Against Everton

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Chelsea Star Timo Werner Will Leave The Club With RB Leipzig Being The Likely Destination

By Connor Dossi-White1 hour ago
Ben Chilwell and Dwight McNeil
Match Coverage

'No Other Way' - Thomas Tuchel On Ben Chilwell's Return

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Fabrizio Romano Provides 'Big' Update on Frenkie De Jong to Chelsea

By Charlie Webb3 hours ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

‘I Can See This One Happening’ - Transfer Insider on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea

By Charlie Webb4 hours ago
Ben Chilwell Nathan Patterson
Match Coverage

‘I’m Exhausted’ - Ben Chilwell on His Fitness After the Everton Game

By Charlie Webb6 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel
Match Coverage

'We Struggled' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's Performance vs Everton

By Charlie Webb6 hours ago
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Could Leave Chelsea On Loan

By Owen Cummings15 hours ago