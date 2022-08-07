Report: Timo Werner's Return To RB Leipzig 'Almost' Complete

After not making the matchday squad yesterday against Everton, all signs point to the exit of the German, with his old club RB Leipzig reportedly closing in on a deal.

Following two lackluster seasons in England, an exit for forward Timo Werner is best for all parties. He has struggled to adapt to the Premier League and has left his manager wanting more from someone who was a prolific forward in the Bundesliga.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

German reporter Florian Plettenberg provided exclusive news on this transfer early Sunday, following Chelsea's fixture on Saturday. The deal appears to be nearing completion, with all parties keen to wrap it up.

Plettenberg states that the deal is 'on-the-verge' and 'almost a done deal'. This breakthrough has followed multiple positive developments in negotiations over the past two days, with the 26-year-old pushing to make this move happen.

IMAGO / Uwe Kraft

It is unclear if this is a permanent or loan move at this point in time. Plettenberg believes it will be a loan move with an option to buy, a move which would likely require Chelsea to pay a portion of his wages to make it financially viable for Leipzig.

Shifting Werner out now will provide the Blues with time to get a replacement in before the window closes, though it remains to be seen if Tuchel will opt to bring in one.