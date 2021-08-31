August 31, 2021
Report: Tino Anjorin Latest: Medical Set, Option to Buy & Buy Back Clause Revealed

The youngster will depart.
Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin is having his medical in Russia ahead of a season-lond loan move to Lokomotiv Moscow, according to reports.

The 19-year-old is highly rated at Chelsea by boss Thomas Tuchel but he is set to depart this summer, joining a crop of young talent to head for the exit doors. 

As per the Athletic, the midfielder will depart in a season-long loan deal which includes an option to buy.

1004960889

The fee to purchase the midfielder in January, half way through the loan spell is £17 million.

Chelsea have negotiated a buy-back fee which is worth €40 million (£34 million) that can be activated by the Blues in the future if Lokomotiv make the loan deal permanent.

Ralf Rangnick is the man leading the interest, and the director is someody that Tuchel has looked up to in German football. Anjorin is expected to finalise his switch on Deadline Day, before Tuesday night's deadline.

Anjorin only featured a handful of times for the Chelsea first team and will be looking for more regular football in Russia as he joins the team fourth in the Russian Premier League.

He will join fellow academy star Ethan Ampadu in securing a deadline day loan move, with the Welshman spending the season at Venezia.

