Report: Tino Anjorin Set for Lokomotiv Moscow Loan - Option to Buy & Buy-Back Clauses Included

Tino Anjorin is on the verge of joining Lokomotiv Moscow on loan with an option to buy, according to reports.

The 19-year-old is highly rated at Chelsea and by Thomas Tuchel but he is set to depart this summer, joining a crop of young talent to head for the exit doors.

He has received plenty of interest from across Europe but Lokomotiv Moscow appear to have won the race.

As per Nizaar Kinsella of Goal, Anjorin is set to move to Russia for the 2021/22 campaign.

The deal will include an option to buy of £17 million which the Russian side are expected to activate next summer. But the Blues will have a buy-back clause as well of £34 million should they want to bring the teenager back to west London.

Ralf Rangnick is the man leading the interest in Anjorin and he is expected to finalise his switch on Deadline Day.

Anjorin won't be the only departure on deadline with a whole host of names expected to secure moves away for the 2021/22 campaign.

Chelsea will also be hoping to bring in at least one name through the door but time is running out, amid interest in Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

