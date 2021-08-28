August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Tino Anjorin's €10M Transfer to Lokomotiv Moscow 'Done Soon'

The youngster could leave.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea midfielder Faustino Anjorin's move to Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow 'could be done soon', according to reports.

The youngster has been linked with a move away and it appears to be a permanent deal.

As per Artur Petrosyan, the deal could be done soon.

49314577

Chelsea will receive €10 million in the deal as Anjorin has been offered a 5-year deal in Russia.

The player will earn €2 million a year if he chooses to move away from Chelsea and join the Moscow side.

The Blues have seen several academy graduates leave the club already this summer with Dynel Simeu and Tino Livramento joining Southampton whilst Marc Guehi left for a permanent transfer to Crystal Palace, with Conor Gallagher joining the Eagles on loan.

1004960889

Anjorin has several midfielders ahead of him at Stamford Bridge and with rumours linking Chelsea to Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, Anjorin's departure looks likely.

However, Thomas Tuchel has recently admitted that there is a pathway for academy graduates if they show the right attitude.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Always. Always, always, always and the door is always open," Tuchel told reporters on youngsters having a chance to break into the first team, as quoted by Goal.

"Actually, I love it and I truly believe that the supporters love it. The mix between big name players from abroad, big personalities and famous players can mix with academy guys.

"This is what makes the club special. And when you look in the photo when we raise the trophy in Champions League there are so many boys from the academy in this photo.

"That makes it special and this is how it has to be. It’s always about the mix. At the same time, there are no gifts on this level. You have to earn your way, you have to overcome obstacles."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

49551251
Transfer News

Report: Tino Anjorin's €10M Transfer to Lokomotiv Moscow 'Done Soon'

sipa_34665751
Transfer News

Report: Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland Message to Chelsea After July Approach

0_Chelsea-Champions-League
News

Confirmed: Chelsea's Champions League Group H Fixture List - Dates & Times to Face Juventus, Zenit & Malmo

sipa_34676092
News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta 'in Line' for New Chelsea Contract

sipa_34677172
News

Jurgen Klopp Makes Romelu Lukaku Admission Ahead of Chelsea Clash

sipa_32514733
News

Mason Mount Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea Record Signing Romelu Lukaku

sipa_34675471
News

Alisson Becker on 'Amazing' Romelu Lukaku Ahead of Chelsea Clash

sipa_32514921
News

Mason Mount on 'Unbelievable' Anfield Ahead of Chelsea Clash Against Liverpool