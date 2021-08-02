Report: Tino Livramento Closing in on £5M Move to Southampton Amid Brighton Interest

Tino Livramento is on the verge of sealing a permanent switch to Southampton, according to reports.

Southampton are expected to win the race for the Chelsea teenager who is set to leave the club following a contract standoff with the Blues.

Livramento has just one-year remaining on his current deal after claiming the Academy Player of the Year award, but refused to pen a new deal which saw him demoted to training with the club's U16s in recent weeks.

He has attracted interest from Brighton, who he looked to be joining, as well as AC Milan but Southampton have pipped the pair to the 18-year-old.

As per the Mail, Southampton are on the verge of finalising a deal after talks took place over the weekend. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have managed to persuade Livramento that they are the right club for his development and a five-year deal is set to be signed.

He will join for a fee in the region of £5 million which Hasenhuttl is 'delighted' with.

It is claimed that Chelsea also have a buy-back clause for the youngster as well as a sell-on clause should Southampton sell Livramento on in the future for a significant fee.

Livramento joins fellow defender Dynel Simeu to move down to the south coast after his switch was confirmed late last month.

Chelsea have had a mass exodus of youngsters this summer at the club - Lewis Bate, Myles Peart-Harris, Marc Guehi included - which could be a cause for concern. Though it has to be said, not every Academy star at the club will make it through to the first-team.

