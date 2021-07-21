Report: Tino Livramento Closing in on Brighton Move

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Tino Livramento Set for Move to Brighton

The wing-back is expected to leave Chelsea this summer.
Brighton are closing in on the signing of Chelsea youngster Tino Livramento after the 18-year-old rejected offers to remain at the club, according to reports.

The defender has one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea set to sell the defender in order to get a fee this summer.

As per Goal, Livramento is close to moving to Brighton as the club look to finalise a fee with Chelsea.

It was previously reported that AC Milan had enquired about about the possibility of taking Livramento on loan, after Fikayo Tomori departed for the San Siro.

Southampton are making a strong late approach for the 18-year-old after Aston Villa and RB Leipzig have shown interest in Chelsea's Academy Player of the Year.

Chelsea's approach for Achraf Hakimi may have played a factor in Livramento's departure according to the report, as he cannot see a pathway to the first team.

The potential future move comes after Marc Guehi's departure to Crystal Palace whilst Lewis Bate is set to leave Chelsea for Leeds United.

Myles Peart-Harris is also set for a move to Brentford as several academy graduates are leaving the Blues this summer.

Further youngsters Ike Ugbo and Dynel Simeu could also leave Stamford Bridge this summer, with Chelsea raising funds to bring in a striker.

Livramento's departure will be disappointing as Chelsea look to provide competition for Reece James on the right-hand side.

This could lead to a surprise inclusion for Dujon Sterling ahead of the new season as the defender has impressed Thomas Tuchel in pre-season.

