Skip to main content

Report: 'Tired' Chelsea Set To Lose Jules Kounde, Fabrizio Romano Reveals

Chelsea have been in their fair share of unforgiving transfer battles this summer, and they're likely to be on the losing side yet again, as Barcelona swoop in for Sevilla's Jules Kounde. 

The Blues have been chasing the signature of the young defender for a while now, having had personal terms agreed since the beginning of the year, but after some obstacle-laden negotiations slowing things down, they might be too late. 

Kounde

Kounde in action for Sevilla. 

The centre back has always been receptive to a move to the Premier League but following the fallout of the Roman Abramovich era, in particularly the subsequent transfer ban and company-wide rebuild, talks had stalled. 

In that time, the West London side have brought in Kalidou Koulibaly but their pursuit of Kounde doesn't seem to be as progressing as well, and now their foe of the summer are likely to come out victorious. 

A new report from transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has detailed that Barca are getting closer and are working on a final bid for the France international, whilst Todd Boehly and co are tired of waiting. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jules Kounde

Furthermore, Chelsea have warned that they are ready to explore other options if the green light from both the player and club doesn't arrive soon. 

Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe is among the potential alternatives, although the Ligue 1 champions aren't looking to release the Frenchman unless he requests it. 

It all means that the Blues have a busy end to the transfer window and that supporters should hold back on getting their player shirts just yet. 

Read More Chelsea News

Werner cover
Transfer News

‘Could Have Been Different’ - Pundit on Timo Werner’s Future at Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis39 minutes ago
Kepa
Transfer News

Report: Napoli Are In For Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga

By Melissa Edwards56 minutes ago
Josko Gvardiol
News

Key Stat Could Show The Player Chelsea Needs To Sign

By Kieran Neller15 hours ago
imago1013360701h
News

The Thing Chelsea Must Improve Before Their Game Against Udinese

By Kieran Neller16 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Jules Kounde

By Kieran Neller17 hours ago
Cesar Azpilicueta
Transfer News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Could Still Leave Chelsea For Barcelona

By Melissa Edwards21 hours ago
Armando Broja Chelsea
Transfer News

Report: Armando Broja Stays At Chelsea Under One Condition

By Melissa Edwards21 hours ago
imago1013361184h
Features/Opinions

Three Things Learned From Chelsea's Defeat To Arsenal

By Melissa Edwards22 hours ago