Report: 'Tired' Chelsea Set To Lose Jules Kounde, Fabrizio Romano Reveals

Chelsea have been in their fair share of unforgiving transfer battles this summer, and they're likely to be on the losing side yet again, as Barcelona swoop in for Sevilla's Jules Kounde.

The Blues have been chasing the signature of the young defender for a while now, having had personal terms agreed since the beginning of the year, but after some obstacle-laden negotiations slowing things down, they might be too late.

Kounde in action for Sevilla. IMAGO / NurPhoto

The centre back has always been receptive to a move to the Premier League but following the fallout of the Roman Abramovich era, in particularly the subsequent transfer ban and company-wide rebuild, talks had stalled.

In that time, the West London side have brought in Kalidou Koulibaly but their pursuit of Kounde doesn't seem to be as progressing as well, and now their foe of the summer are likely to come out victorious.

A new report from transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has detailed that Barca are getting closer and are working on a final bid for the France international, whilst Todd Boehly and co are tired of waiting.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Furthermore, Chelsea have warned that they are ready to explore other options if the green light from both the player and club doesn't arrive soon.

Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe is among the potential alternatives, although the Ligue 1 champions aren't looking to release the Frenchman unless he requests it.

It all means that the Blues have a busy end to the transfer window and that supporters should hold back on getting their player shirts just yet.

