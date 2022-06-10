Report: Todd Boehly Instructs Chelsea To Sign Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly
Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly has told the club to sign a superstar centre-back as the first signing of his new era.
With Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen & César Azpilicueta all departing Stamford Bridge this summer, Chelsea are in desperate need of some new centre-backs.
The only recognised central defender is the 37-year-old Thiago Silva. While the Brazilian was great last season, Thomas Tuchel can't rely on just him.
The Blues have been heavily linked with Sevilla's Jules Kounde, along with other centre-backs this summer.
Tuchel's side are going to need at least two new additions in that department during this transfer window and it looks like Todd Boehly knows that too.
According to Football Italia, the American owner has instructed Chelsea to offer Kalidou Koulibaly a contract worth around £8.5million a season (£163,000 per week).
The report also says that Napoli value the 30-year-old at €40m, a lot less than what they were quoting clubs for two years ago.
If the Blues do sign the Senegalese defender then it would be great business but they also need at least another centre-back and ideally a much younger one to learn the craft alongside Koulibaly and Silva.
If that is Kounde then we think most fans would be happy with those additions to the squad.
