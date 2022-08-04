Skip to main content

Report: Todd Boehly Is 'Reluctant' To Sanction Cesar Azpilicueta's Exit

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been very up-front with his desire to depart, though recent reports cast a bit of doubt on a transfer that at one point seemed to be inevitable.

New owner Todd Boehly has been overseeing Chelsea's business this summer and, if reports are to be believed, he has made a decision on the future of the Spaniard. If the decision proves to be final, Azpilicueta will have to wait for his desired move back to Spain.

Cesar Azpilicueta

In a day full of Chelsea news, Times Sport provided clarification on the future of the defender. Boehly has reportedly met with Azpilicueta and informed him that he does not wish to honor his wishes to depart from the club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite this, the 32-year-old is still optimistic that the two clubs can come to an agreement. He knows this is likely one of the last opportunities he will have to secure a move such as this and does not wish to see it pass by.

Azpilicueta

Boehly's rationale is that he does not want to lose the experience and leadership that Azpilicueta brings to the table, having been at the club since 2012. He recognizes this is a transitional period for the club and he hopes to rely on the Spaniard to help Chelsea through it. 

Barcelona will likely have to pay more than they had hoped to make this transfer happen, should Boehly be steadfast in his desire to keep Azpilicueta in West London.

Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's £60 Million Bid For Leicester City's Wesley Fofana Rejected

By Stephen Smith14 minutes ago
Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang
Transfer News

Fabrizio Romano Claims Chelsea Are 'Considering' Signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Charlie Webb7 hours ago
Ben Chilwell
Transfer News

‘An Interesting One’ - Pundit on Ben Chilwell’s Chelsea Future Amid Marc Cucurella Bid

By Charlie Webb8 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer News

‘He’ll Be a Mainstay’ - Pundit on Why Marc Cucurella Chose Chelsea Over Manchester City

By Charlie Webb8 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Reach £52.5m Agreement With Brighton For Marc Cucurella

By Stephen Smith9 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer News

News: Chelsea Reach Full Agreement With Brighton For Spanish Defender Marc Cucurella

By Connor Dossi-White10 hours ago
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea In Direct Talks For Midfielder Frenkie de Jong

By Stephen Smith13 hours ago
Marcos Alonso
Transfer News

Report: Talks Continue Between Chelsea And Barcelona Over Sale Of Marcos Alonso

By Owen Cummings13 hours ago