Report: Todd Boehly Is Serious About Signing Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is the man on everyone's list this summer. Every top club in the world has the player's name on their list for midfield, and Chelsea's owner Todd Boehly is very serious about the possibility of signing the Borussia Dortmund man.

Bellingham has interest from all the top English clubs, with Liverpool at the moment the front runners. The decision in the end will lie with the player and his entourage, but he is spoilt for choice in terms of the level of club showing interest.

Chelsea will be in the race, and Todd Boehly thinks he can make it happen.

Jude Bellingham in action for England. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is serious about signing Jude Bellingham this summer. It will be nothing short of a battle to sign the midfielder, who is one of the most highly rated players in world football right now.

Bellingham is valued at around £130million, and Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are all interested in trying to sign the player in the coming months.

Todd Boehly is serious about Jude Bellingham. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Liverpool and Real Madrid are reportedly front runners right now, with Madrid confident of making Bellingham a midfield partner of Aurelien Tchouameni next season.

Plans are in place at Chelsea to try and pry Bellingham away from his other suitors, and while it is unlikely that they will win the battle, they will certainly be there until the end trying.

